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The Violent Radicals Behind March for Our Lives: Women's March Leaders
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4 views • August 28, 2018
"The Women's March, a major force behind the anti-gun March for Our Lives, is led by radicals who threaten to blow up the White House, sexually smear the First Daughter, honor cop killers, advocate for jihad, Sharia and female genital mutilation and adhere to the violent, threatening rhetoric of the anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan. And that's just the start of their violence. And yet these radicals are using our kids, they are putting them in front of cameras." —Grant Stinchfield
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