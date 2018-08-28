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Dan Bongino: Media Cherry Pick Tragedies to Cover
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3 views • August 28, 2018
"It's really disturbing, and I mean that, how national tragedies, Parkland, what happened in Maryland, bombings like what's going on in Austin, how everything has to be politicized. And there almost seems to be a checklist for media outlets … If an AR-15 was used in an incident, 24 hour coverage. " —Dan Bongino
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