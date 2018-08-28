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Armed Maryland School Resource Officer Stops School Shooting
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7 views • August 28, 2018
"The county sheriff said the school resource officer, 'quickly acted.' It is clear that [Great Mills High School] officer saved lives. Where is the wall-to-wall coverage of that? I will be watching and waiting and I urge all of you, do not hold your breath. This story is proof, when something doesn't fit their anti-gun, anti-freedom narrative, the lying news media simply doesn't cover it." —Grant Stinchfield
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