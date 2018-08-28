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Edgar Cayce Visions on Reincarnation and Karma [FULL VIDEO]
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136 views • August 28, 2018
"Choose being kind over being right .. and you will be right every time"
UAMN TV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCADpu4fv0XEiGjZpTPwFVmQ
Published on Sep 19, 2016
It was during a set of philosophical questions that Edgar Cayce first began to talk about reincarnation. Eventually, this lead to an entirely new way of using Cayce's abilities that came to be know as Life Readings. The subject was examined in extensive detail and would become the second major topic examined by the sleeping Cayce.
UAMN TV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCADpu4fv0XEiGjZpTPwFVmQ
Published on Sep 19, 2016
It was during a set of philosophical questions that Edgar Cayce first began to talk about reincarnation. Eventually, this lead to an entirely new way of using Cayce's abilities that came to be know as Life Readings. The subject was examined in extensive detail and would become the second major topic examined by the sleeping Cayce.
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