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911 CBC 9-11-2001 News Coverage 1000 AM - 1100 AM
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11 views • August 28, 2018
911 CBC 9-11-2001 News Coverage 1000 AM - 1100 AM
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
*start 10:25:26 to 10:26:49 interview of Kenny Johanneman
-people jumping -10 min between explosions
-elevator blew up man exited with skin hanging off *end
*start 10:28:19 to 10:31:07
WTC1 Demolition with Squib clearly visible, pentagon fire footage
*end
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
*start 10:25:26 to 10:26:49 interview of Kenny Johanneman
-people jumping -10 min between explosions
-elevator blew up man exited with skin hanging off *end
*start 10:28:19 to 10:31:07
WTC1 Demolition with Squib clearly visible, pentagon fire footage
*end
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