© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Portrait of India
Follow
0
Share
Report
78 views • August 28, 2018
A window into the life of one Indian man on a spiritual pilgrimage that brought him face-to-face with eternal life. Hiralal Solanki was challenged by a Muslim friend to pick up a Christian tract that he threw at his feet and challenged him to pick up the tract and become a Christian. A searching soul found rest in Christ and for eight days afterwards he began to learn from Scripture he could see that he was no longer a pilgrim but the way of a disciple of Jesus.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.