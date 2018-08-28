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Flat Earth Destroyed - The Earth is a Sphere
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277 views • August 28, 2018
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
1)Sunrise/Sunset times different east/west
2)Tilt of the Earth(Axis) as it rotates around the Sun
produces Seasons Longer days in Summer, Shorter days in winter
equal days/nights at the middle of spring and fall.
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
1)Sunrise/Sunset times different east/west
2)Tilt of the Earth(Axis) as it rotates around the Sun
produces Seasons Longer days in Summer, Shorter days in winter
equal days/nights at the middle of spring and fall.
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