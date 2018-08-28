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EHS Protocol Part 1 Recovering From EHS, headaches, racing heart, ringing ears, brain fog
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191 views • August 28, 2018
EHS - electromagnetic hypersensitivity. They also call it Rapid Aging Syndrome... your cells age rapidly. Dry skin, rashes, insomnia, anxiety, headaches including migraines, racing heart, tachycardia, ringing ears, tinnitus, brain fog, trouble concentrating, dizziness and fatigue are some of the symptoms. Weight gain is another. Here's part 1 on my recovery from this debilitating functional disability.
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