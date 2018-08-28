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How To Destroy A Nation in 12 Easy Steps / America as Mystery Babylon? [mirrored]
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67 views • August 28, 2018
Mirrored excerpt (from 0:59 to 11:10) of "How To Destroy A Nation Stan 08-23-18" posted 23 August 2018 on the Prophecy Club channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q82JvAZMYNk
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From 19 Aug 2018 Wash. Times article: "How to Destroy a Society" No video on Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized. Fair Use Notice: This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (per §107 of US Copyright Law).
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q82JvAZMYNk
.
From 19 Aug 2018 Wash. Times article: "How to Destroy a Society" No video on Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized. Fair Use Notice: This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (per §107 of US Copyright Law).
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