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Bird's Eye View: A Look Ahead
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444 views • August 28, 2018
A larger look at where the remainder of this year and 2019 are taking us using the Sabian symbols of astrology and the Medicine Wheel.
Laura Walker
oraclereport.com
Photograph taken by wise owl Neslin
References:
Laura mentioned "Exposing Earth's Covert Controllers: The Archons" at http://www.unicusmagazine.com/skyfish.htm
Andrew mentioned "Who Needs Democracy When You Have Data" at https://www.technologyreview.com/s/611815/who-needs-democracy-when-you-have-data/
Laura Walker
oraclereport.com
Photograph taken by wise owl Neslin
References:
Laura mentioned "Exposing Earth's Covert Controllers: The Archons" at http://www.unicusmagazine.com/skyfish.htm
Andrew mentioned "Who Needs Democracy When You Have Data" at https://www.technologyreview.com/s/611815/who-needs-democracy-when-you-have-data/
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