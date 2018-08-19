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Todays Prophetic Word Aug 19, 2018
Susan Waldrop Ministry
Susan Waldrop Ministry
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13 views • August 28, 2018
Today's Prophetic Word, August 19, 2018 Speaker: Susan Waldrop Reverend Susan Waldrop shares insights from Rev. 3; 20 Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him, and he with Me. 21 To him who overcomes I will grant to sit with Me on My throne, as I also overcame and sat down with My Father on His throne.
08/19/2018
Speaker: Susan Waldrop
Keywords
christianpropheticwordtodaysusanwaldrop
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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