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Todays Prophetic Word Aug 19, 2018
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13 views • August 28, 2018
Today's Prophetic Word, August 19, 2018 Speaker: Susan Waldrop Reverend Susan Waldrop shares insights from Rev. 3; 20 Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him, and he with Me. 21 To him who overcomes I will grant to sit with Me on My throne, as I also overcame and sat down with My Father on His throne.
08/19/2018
Speaker: Susan Waldrop
08/19/2018
Speaker: Susan Waldrop
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