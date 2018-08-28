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John Rubino: The Dollar Collapse and the Money Bubble
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55 views • August 28, 2018
*Original Air Date: July 8, 2015
John Rubino discusses the premise of his last two books "The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit From It" and "The Money Bubble" The U.S. and global economy are fundamentally unsound and a new and greater crisis awaits. Greece is the tip of the iceberg and people need to educate themselves.
John Rubino discusses the premise of his last two books "The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit From It" and "The Money Bubble" The U.S. and global economy are fundamentally unsound and a new and greater crisis awaits. Greece is the tip of the iceberg and people need to educate themselves.
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