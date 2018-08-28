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Two Anointings Become One! Love between Two Prophets
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23 views • August 28, 2018
Suffering at the hands of a reprobate man, on a day I thought was the darkest of my life, instead turned out instead to be a gift from Heaven, the best in a man where I had known the worst. Watch this video to learn more.
Please visit amightywind.com to hear the Prophetic Messages from God for these end times.
Please visit amightywind.com to hear the Prophetic Messages from God for these end times.
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