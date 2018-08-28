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Todays Healing Word-the Lord rises upon you and his glory appears over you.
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7 views • August 28, 2018
The Glory of Zion Speaker: Susan Waldrop 60 “Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you. 2 Isaiah 60 See, darkness covers the earth and thick darkness is over the peoples, but the Lord rises upon you and his glory appears over you. 3 Nations will come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your dawn.
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