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Principales puntos del nuevo acuerdo comercial entre EEUU y México
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4 views • August 28, 2018
Estados Unidos y México anunciaron este lunes un acuerdo comercial en el marco de la revisión del Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TLCAN) iniciado hace un año. Lo negociado no incluye hasta el momento a Canadá, dejando en duda el futuro del pacto trilateral.
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