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Dana Loesch: Firearms Industry Driven By Women
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26 views • August 28, 2018
“Women are choosing to carry because we realize evil is real and that when a threat presents itself, we’d rather have it and not need it then need it and not have it.” Dana Loesch live from #SHOTShow2018. #NRA
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