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Dana Loesch: Democrats Will Destroy America To Spite Republicans
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42 views • August 28, 2018
“You have Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein and other party leadership in Washington D.C. that are taking a stand against American citizens for non-citizens and I think that priority is backwards.” Dana Loesch says the failed #SchumerShutdown revealed that Democrats are willing to destroy America to push a socialist agenda.
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