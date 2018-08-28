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The Degradation of Law and Order
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10 views • August 28, 2018
"It is a shame to see the degradation of law and order." Retired Law Enforcement Officer Dianna Muller discusses the character assassination of America's police, emphasizing why it is more important than ever, to advocate for our Second Amendment freedoms, and to be prepared to face the evils that exist in our world.
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