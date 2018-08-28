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Holy Trinity Needs Comfort Prophecy 2018
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11 views • August 28, 2018
Do you know that God weeps and wails? Do you want to know how you can comfort God? Watch this video, a prophetic message spoken through Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu and open to a new understanding.
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more of the Prophetic messages from God for these End times.
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more of the Prophetic messages from God for these End times.
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