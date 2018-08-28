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FEIC 2018 Canada Day 1 Session 4d - Rob Skiba Flat Earth Presentation (part 4 of 4) [fake UFO agenda explained]
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74 views • August 28, 2018
This is the fourth session from Day 1 of the Flat Earth International Conference in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, which was held August 9 & 10, 2018. It features Part 4 of Rob's presentation, where he explains "Why Lie? What's The Motivation?" These videos will include some footage not shown at the conference, so ultimately his presentation here will be longer than it was at the conference.
Links:
tinyurl.com/SkibaFEIC18CA1-4d
tinyurl.com/FElinks
Links:
tinyurl.com/SkibaFEIC18CA1-4d
tinyurl.com/FElinks
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