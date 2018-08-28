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I saw God- Asian Child Testimony Amightywind
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33 views • August 28, 2018
The Most High Elohim(God) Holy Trinity shown themselves to this child through a dream, they speak to her in love and rebuked devils away who try to invade her home in wrath. The Holy Trinity says to her dad and mom that they hate evil and they say they will always protect her household and cover her home by the Holy blood of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH
(Jesus Christ).
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more of the Prophetic Messages from God for these end times.
(Jesus Christ).
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more of the Prophetic Messages from God for these end times.
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