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MK Ultra What It Really is - Prophetic Dream 2018 Amightywind
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59 views • August 28, 2018
21 school shootings in 19 weeks in the United States. Robots are being introduced to the working world, taking the jobs of humans. Abortions on demand, sexually confused children, same sex marriage....mk ultra mind control. And who is behind this? Ask the shadow government, CIA, hospitals, mental institutions and intelligence communities, the devil himself.
Watch this video learn more from a Prophetic dream given to Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu.
Visit amightywind.com.
Watch this video learn more from a Prophetic dream given to Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu.
Visit amightywind.com.
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