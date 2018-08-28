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EduHistory ... 2017 ... How Theology and Logic Both Affect Everything; Semantics Matters.
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9 views • August 28, 2018
From the beginning, mans' profound questions demanded answers. When no clear answers were forthcoming from the universe, man turned inward and developed his own. Keep in mind that theological teachings of the Western World were developed in the Northern Hemisphere. The study of this subject is properly called – Astro-Theology, or “The Worship of the Heavens,” relationships that are articulated in Law.
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