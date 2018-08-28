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BREAKING: Pedophile Priest Conducting Satanic Rituals With Children
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3112 views • August 28, 2018
Leo Zagami joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down the most recent discoveries of pedophile priests within the corrupt Catholic Church and expose how these quickening scandals could lead to the political ousting of Pope Francis.
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