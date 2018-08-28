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USA CITIZENS ARE PLANNING TO BAN GMOS AND MANDATORY SCHOOL VACCINES IN 2018
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28 views • August 28, 2018
My news post guys thanks it's the live from yesterday about GMOS it great material to share with parents with school age children
To inform them that we can have a choice if we choose to
we the people of earth demand US CITIZENS ARE PLANNING TO BAN GMOS AND MANDATORY SCHOOL VACCINES IN 2018
PAYPAL LINK https://paypal.me/liamxmail
xmailblog.wordpress.com/blog
PLEASE GIVE TO THIS CHANNEL IT RECEIVES ZERO ABSOLUTELY NO MONETIXATION WHAT SO EVER, NONE
To inform them that we can have a choice if we choose to
we the people of earth demand US CITIZENS ARE PLANNING TO BAN GMOS AND MANDATORY SCHOOL VACCINES IN 2018
PAYPAL LINK https://paypal.me/liamxmail
xmailblog.wordpress.com/blog
PLEASE GIVE TO THIS CHANNEL IT RECEIVES ZERO ABSOLUTELY NO MONETIXATION WHAT SO EVER, NONE
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