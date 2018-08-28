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Press Release - End the Abuse of Power by the Courts
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75 views • August 28, 2018
Ottawa, Press Release June 22, 2016 - The Christian Heritage Party Challenges Parliament to End the Abuse of Power by the Courts.
On behalf of CHP Canada, I want to alert Canadians to the dire threat we face when we allow our courts—and especially the Supreme Court of Canada—to undermine our parliamentary democracy and impose upon Canadians laws and customs contrary to those envisioned by our founders.
Learn more at our web site www.chp.ca
Support us by donating: https://www.chp.ca/donate
On behalf of CHP Canada, I want to alert Canadians to the dire threat we face when we allow our courts—and especially the Supreme Court of Canada—to undermine our parliamentary democracy and impose upon Canadians laws and customs contrary to those envisioned by our founders.
Learn more at our web site www.chp.ca
Support us by donating: https://www.chp.ca/donate
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