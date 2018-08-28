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Israel I love You And I Rebuke You! Prophecy 2018
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10 views • August 28, 2018
A Prophecy for Israel calling them back to repentance, calling them to receive the only Messiah that YAHUVEH Adonai has sent to this earth. HIS Name is YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH (Jesus Christ).
In the land there is homosexuality, pornography, fornication and a day approaching that will cause many hearts to fail with fear. Listen to this word spoken from the Mouth of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH, and the RUACH ha KODESH (Holy Spirit).
Please visit amightywind.com.
In the land there is homosexuality, pornography, fornication and a day approaching that will cause many hearts to fail with fear. Listen to this word spoken from the Mouth of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH, and the RUACH ha KODESH (Holy Spirit).
Please visit amightywind.com.
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