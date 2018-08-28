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🔴 Solo: A Star Wars Story, COMMENTARY LIVE FROM THE THEATER! (part 1)
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9 views • August 28, 2018
That's correct! This is the FIRST EVER in theater film commentary!
Sit back, pop in your earbuds and you'll hear my stupendous rants and thoughts about this "film" during and after the movie.
This is part 1. Listen to part 2!
@RedPilledGenius
Sit back, pop in your earbuds and you'll hear my stupendous rants and thoughts about this "film" during and after the movie.
This is part 1. Listen to part 2!
@RedPilledGenius
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