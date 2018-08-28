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Ep. 5 Sailboat Survey - Is This the One? (Part 1)
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11 views • August 28, 2018
Travel back to Jacksonville with Tom and watch as the sailboat he and Cathy hope to own has its survey. Will it pass? Watch and see!
Music credit:
http://www.purple-planet.com
Visit us on:
https://www.saltyolives.net/
https://www.facebook.com/saltyolives/
https://www.patreon.com/saltyolives
https://twitter.com/saltyolives1
Music credit:
http://www.purple-planet.com
Visit us on:
https://www.saltyolives.net/
https://www.facebook.com/saltyolives/
https://www.patreon.com/saltyolives
https://twitter.com/saltyolives1
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