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Proof God Exists - Miracle of My Sight
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67 views • August 27, 2018
I was blind till the #miracle of my sight. This proof #God exists is only my first #supernatural experience to share.
Read of my near-death experience that, forever, enhanced my outlook on life and eternity ("Peace in the Valley"): https://www.patreon.com/posts/19747433
Read my first book and much more here: http://JeffUlrichLegacies.com
Please further my channel; Like, Comment, and Share this video. Thank you!
- Jeff H. Ulrich
Read of my near-death experience that, forever, enhanced my outlook on life and eternity ("Peace in the Valley"): https://www.patreon.com/posts/19747433
Read my first book and much more here: http://JeffUlrichLegacies.com
Please further my channel; Like, Comment, and Share this video. Thank you!
- Jeff H. Ulrich
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