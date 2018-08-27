© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christchurch quake, MOSSAD evacs #2
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • August 27, 2018
more New Zealand news broadcast clips dealing with the strange behaviours of Israeli diplomats and SAR after the large quake that struck Xchurch, killing many, including one Israeli 'freedom camper'. Unexplained anomalies were noted. my enquiries at the time were met with dead ends.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.