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Two Witnesses In The Bible! Amazing Revelations 2018
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43 views • August 27, 2018
God promised to raise them up when the devil comes in like a flood. Listen to this Prophetic Word from YAHUSHUA (Jesus) about the Two Witnesses, how they will torment the antichrist, bring judgment and call many to repentance.
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more of the Prophetic Messages from GOD for these End times.
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more of the Prophetic Messages from GOD for these End times.
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