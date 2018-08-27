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Christchurch quake, MOSSAD evacs
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77 views • August 27, 2018
There are some strange activities immediately after the large quake in Xchurch. Multiple calls from Israeli PM to our PM, John Key. Rapid evac of some 'freedom campers' - one of whom was killed by falling masonry. Inexplicable interest in Police IT equipment by highly trained Israeli SAR 'volunteers' who were found in proximity to IT equipment without any reason to be there.....
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