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Prophecy- Keep The Sabbath Holy And Do NOT Pray to Mary 2018
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22 views • August 27, 2018
God speaks an important Prophecy about HIS True Sabbath day, and calling many to repentance for breaking it. Only through the name of YAHUSHUA MASHIACH (Jesus Christ) is any man saved, and his saved ones will truly desire to be commandment keepers.
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more of God's messages for these End Times.
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more of God's messages for these End Times.
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