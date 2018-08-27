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Legal Analysis: Mueller’s Probe Sours Our Civil Rights
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1333 views • August 27, 2018
Ron Coleman joins Ali Alexander to discuss the gaps in the legal process that exist with regards to “malicious prosecutions”. Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian collusion has now been hijacked by the globalists’ anti-American agenda.
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