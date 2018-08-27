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Part 3 God Given Glorified Body or "man-made" Body: Which Do You Prefer?
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22 views • August 27, 2018
We examine the "man created body" and what it is that is brewing in the minds of men fired by the infernal flames of hell. Which do you prefer, a glorified body by Jesus Christ or "man made" body by men playing god? You can get a better picture of God's promise and what is in store for us from goldenpotofmanna. net . A part of the strong delusion is that man can attain immortality as a "god" by his own doing. For such, this is the only heaven they will see.
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