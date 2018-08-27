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Jeff Sessions: GTFO
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327 views • August 27, 2018
As evidence on Hillary Clinton continues to pileup. Like it recently did after Judicial Watch uncovered even more fumbling with our national security. It is abundantly clear there isn’t any justice being served here. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein must go. https://twitter.com/NewsBowne http://dailynewscollective.com/
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