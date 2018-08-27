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Prophecy 2018 Totalitarian Dictator NOT Trump, It's Obama!
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49 views • August 27, 2018
Who are the satanic elite? Ask Obama. This Prophecy spoken from YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA (Jesus) and The Holy Spirit warned America that they would loose their freedoms if they allowed Barack Obama into office.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ewTBChwSBg - Trump Prophecy
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more about God's warnings for these End Times.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ewTBChwSBg - Trump Prophecy
Please visit amightywind.com to hear more about God's warnings for these End Times.
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