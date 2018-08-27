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911 (wtc6, wtc7, pentagon) Clips from NBC4 WDC 09112001 1733-1814 Raw Video
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20 views • August 27, 2018
911 (wtc6, wtc7, pentagon) Clips from NBC4 WDC 09112001 1733-1814 Raw Video
911 Clips from NBC4 WDC 09112001 1733-1814 Raw Video (wtc6, wtc7, pentagon)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=> times EST 24hr
1745 to 1749 - interview of Ashly Banfield WTC6 and wtc7 gone, fear other buildings unstable
1802 to 1809 coverage of the Pentagon, no Airplane visible
911 Clips from NBC4 WDC 09112001 1733-1814 Raw Video (wtc6, wtc7, pentagon)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=> times EST 24hr
1745 to 1749 - interview of Ashly Banfield WTC6 and wtc7 gone, fear other buildings unstable
1802 to 1809 coverage of the Pentagon, no Airplane visible
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