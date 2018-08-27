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Daniele Ganser: History, Propaganda and Peace Research [Deutsch Untertite/German Subtitles]
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34 views • August 27, 2018
*Original Air Date: July 5, 2015
Dr. Daniele Ganser speaks with the class about his background and the story behind his seminal work "NATO's Secret Armies" which the CIA even cites on its own website! He also discusses the use of "false flag military operations", the use of propaganda as well as his work in peace research with his Swiss Institute for Peace and Energy Research (SIPER).
Dr. Daniele Ganser speaks with the class about his background and the story behind his seminal work "NATO's Secret Armies" which the CIA even cites on its own website! He also discusses the use of "false flag military operations", the use of propaganda as well as his work in peace research with his Swiss Institute for Peace and Energy Research (SIPER).
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