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Bongino: "There's a Sickness in the Media"
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14 views • August 27, 2018
"There are people out there in the media, astonishingly, who are actually faulting me and other cable-news outlets for talking about [the Mollie Tibbitts murder]... But we should be talking about a tax-evasion case, and we should talk about porn stars. Folks, there's a sickness out there in the media." —Dan Bongino
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