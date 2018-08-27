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Stinchfield | Dana Loesch: South Texas is Always Prepared - 8/31/17
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5 views • August 27, 2018
“People in South Texas are always kind of prepared for certain events like this. And if they’re not, there’s tons of people there ready to help.” Dana Loesch on how situational awareness, the ability to lawfully defend one’s self and open hearts are aiding the response to Hurricane Harvey in South Texas.
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