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LSD Fueled Megalomania Dominates Our Free Speech
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23 views • August 27, 2018
Silicon Valley calls it “Information Operations”. That’s the name Facebook head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher dubbed limiting free speech during the cabal’s recent secret meeting in San Francisco. T A culture that has been micro dosing on LSD for years to enhance performance. But LSD doesn’t continue to work in small doses. And since 2011, the trend is alive and well. https://twitter.com/NewsBowne http://dailynewscollective.com/
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