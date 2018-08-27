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VIDEO: President Trump Announces New Trade Agreement With Mexico
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2096 views • August 27, 2018
Alex Jones presents video footage of President Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto sharing congratulations over their newly founded trade agreements that will ultimately replace NAFTA.
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