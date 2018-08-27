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China Using Mexico As Part Of Their World Domination Plan
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7737 views • August 27, 2018
Pastor Sam from Mexico calls in to report that he has noticed Chinese nationals using Mexico to gain political power. Alex confirms that the communist Chinese government has plans to use Mexico to manipulate policies in America and the west.
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