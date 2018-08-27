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FLASHBACK: Obama Believes The Economy Is Magic Based
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2425 views • August 27, 2018
Alex Jones presents a video clip of former President Obama speaking at a PBS News Hour where he challenges then Presidential Candidate Trump to improve the economy better than he did, and today, Trump has done it.
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