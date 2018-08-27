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Full Show—In a Blow to ISIS & DeepState, McCain Dies
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31 views • August 27, 2018
RINO extraordinaire betraying GOP voters, POW “war hero” betraying fellow POWs left behind, hero to the DeepState, ally to ISIS & Al Qaeda, and spreading chaos and war across the globe — David Knight gives a retrospect of John McCain’s life and legacy. Then, a strange turn in the Vegas shooting and this weekend’s shooting(s) the mainstream choses to ignore while obsessing over the Jacksonville shooting.
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