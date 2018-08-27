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The Globalists’ Agenda Is A Full Biological Attack On The Human Population
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224 views • August 27, 2018
Globalists are treating western civilization like a giant experiment. Attacks on the family, free speech, and on our environment are meant to test how much abuse people will take before they take a stand and fight back.
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