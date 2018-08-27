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The Weekend Shooting Media Won’t Talk About
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6946 views • August 27, 2018
Mainstream media is obsessing over a single shooting in Jacksonville, FL and using it to push new gun control legislation before anything is known about the event. But they choose to ignore a weekly massacre that takes place in a Democrat, gun-control “safe place”. Meanwhile, Israel is taking a different approach to civilian arms to combat terrorism.
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