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Being a Vegan: Interview with Matt Prior at an Anonymous for the Voiceless Demonstration
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6 views • August 27, 2018
Part of a series of video interviews by Kathryn Rose Newey with young activists who are helping to save the planet.
Interview with Matt Prior, who is a Vegan and a Vegan activist. Matt talks about what being Vegan means, why Veganism is important, and why it's great that more people, including young people are getting involved.
Watch these films:
What The Health
Cowspiracy
Earthlings
Land of Hope and Glory
Dominion
Check out the author's website: KathrynRoseNewey.com
Interview with Matt Prior, who is a Vegan and a Vegan activist. Matt talks about what being Vegan means, why Veganism is important, and why it's great that more people, including young people are getting involved.
Watch these films:
What The Health
Cowspiracy
Earthlings
Land of Hope and Glory
Dominion
Check out the author's website: KathrynRoseNewey.com
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